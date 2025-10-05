Family of Garfield Heights man shot at Dunkin' honors him 1 year later

GARFIELD HEIGHTS — It’s been exactly one year since Jose Ervin Jr. was gunned down at a Dunkin' Donuts in Garfield Heights, leaving behind a broken family, and the healing journey has been far from easy.

“If you would have asked me this six months ago, I would have been trying to run in front of traffic. It took a long time to get to this part of my life where I’m at least sane,” said Ervin Jr.’s Wife, Scierra Blair, who we introduced you to in 2023 when the couple gave birth to twins.

What are the odds? Twins born on same birthday as parents

A mother, father and babies all born on the same day. A few months later, the couple was preparing for their third child, whom Ervin Jr. would never meet.

“He has no pictures with his father, all he’s going to know is the stuff I tell him and it’s unfair,” said Blair.

The family spent the anniversary of his death remembering who he was as a son, brother and father.

“He was full of life, he loved being around his family and his friends. He was always that high spirited person who wanted to dance with you and make you smile,” said Ervin Jr.’s Sister, Di’osha Cummings.

And his family wants as many people as possible to know who Jose was, so they dedicated a billboard in Garfield Heights honoring his 32 years of life.

“It has different pictures from different phases of his life, and he just deserves the love,” said Cummings.

The family is preparing to come face-to-face with Waunyae Arrington, who has his first pre-trial set for Oct. 8. Arrington was arrested and charged in October of last year for the fatal shooting.

“There’s nothing I can do to prepare for this trial; I’m going to have to relive everything that happened last year and I’m dreading it honestly,” said Blair.

But in the end, they just want justice for Jose.

“I will never wish ill will on anyone but I want him to get life in prison and spend the rest of his life behind bars,” said Blair.

What happened?

On Oct. 4, Ervin Jr. was with a group at the Turney Pit Stop gas station. They were ordering food and drinks after leaving a neighborhood bar.

Surveillance video showed that Ervin Jr. was involved in an argument with Arrington, the accused shooter. Ervin Jr. and a woman, later identified as a bartender, returned to their car after receiving their order.

Ervin Jr. and Arrington began to fight, and two women intervened, according to the surveillance video.

Video shows Ervin Jr. back away as Arrington pulled out a gun from his bag and chased him across Turney Road. The surveillance video showed that Arrington fired several gunshots at Ervin Jr. as he tripped and fell on a curb in front of Dunkin' Donuts. Ervin Jr. later died at the hospital. Arrington and the two women got into a car and drove away. A few weeks later, Arrington was charged with the fatal shooting of Ervin Jr.

Arrington was arrested in Columbus last October and appeared in court the same month.

“I'm just praying that my kids never find that video and I’m praying they never go look up what happened and find that video. It's really going to mess them up, and I don't want that for them,” said Blair.

