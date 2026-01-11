'The Trash Boys' honored at Cleveland Cavaliers game

Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers honored two brothers who started a service to beautify the Cleveland area.

Andre Willis and Drevian Arrington were named the Community DIFF Maker of the Game for their curbside trash service, The Trash Boys, which they started in 2024.

We first introduced you to the teens in 2024, and since then, their service has taken off.

Teen brothers inspired by TikTok, pushed by mom, launch 'The Trash Boys' in Garfield Heights

RELATED: Teen brothers inspired by TikTok, pushed by mom, launch 'The Trash Boys' in Garfield Heights

Willis and Arrington have even launched programs to help teens build job skills.

Saturday's recognition was the latest honor on their growing list of achievements.

The Trash Boys honored with monetary reward in Garfield Heights for their work

RELATED: The Trash Boys honored with monetary reward in Garfield Heights for their work