'Undetermined' cause of death for missing Brooklyn Heights pizza delivery driver found in ravine

CLEVELAND — Calvin 'Bub' Jones' family has been hopeful for answers since the 37-year-old's skeletal remains were found last summer, but they now feel even further from the truth after the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's completed autopsy.

Brooklyn Heights father missing for nearly a year found dead in ravine

In July 2025, nearly a year after Jones' disappearance, officials found remains in a ravine in the vicinity of East 91st Street and Cannon Avenue.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed through dental records that the remains were those of Jones.

Every week since then, Jones' family has phoned the medical examiner's office for updates on his autopsy.

On Thursday, the family was finally notified of the results.

Both the manner and cause of death are listed as undetermined.

"It like broke us. We was hoping they would have been able to find a little something, but they told us nothing. I'm broken. I'm really broke. This is my baby brother. I searched for 49 weeks and now they're telling me that it is undetermined and we might not be able to go nowhere, but we're not gonna let that settle. It's not over no matter what anybody says," Jones' sister, Crystal, told me on Sunday.

Crystal said her family was told to wait for his body to be found, then to wait for the coroner's report.

With both, she wants to know what the next steps are.

"Right now, we're kind of like in on the detectives," she said. "We're not stopping. We're trying to hold each other together. We're neighbors, so we got two houses right next to each other and then we got his baby, so we're holding all of us together, trying to be strong for us all."

According to a Brooklyn Heights police report, Jones delivered a pizza to his brother at 10 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2024.

An hour and a half later, he was spotted in the Georgio’s Oven Fresh Pizza parking lot on Harvard Avenue.

His 16-year-old son, Damian, then spoke to him on the phone minutes later about how to put his younger brother to bed.

'We just want him home': Brooklyn Heights father vanishes with little trace

Over the months, Jones' family has repeatedly told me his disappearance is not normal behavior for him.

Crystal and her mom, Donna Ayers, with every ounce of their being, believe Jones' life was snatched from him.

"He did not put himself in that ravine. His car is still missing, so someone knows something and whatever they know they have to come and they got to speak out because we're fighting this," Crystal said.

Crystal and Ayers said they still believe justice can be served and have faith in law enforcement that they'll figure out what happened to Jones.

"We're gonna keep calling. We're not gonna let them just sit around and do nothing," Crystal said.

Ayers added, "To watch his family suffer and his children, that's just not fair. If you know something, say something. That's all I'm asking. Bub was a good man. Nobody ever had a bad thing to say about him. You know who you are, you know what you did and people know who you are and people know what you did."

While they continue the hunt for answers, they're building a memorial where Jones' remains were discovered.

Now called "Bub's Way," there are flowers, messages, and memorabilia honoring the man Jones was.

"It’s Bub’s community. It’s Bub’s community," Ayers told me.

Crystal added, "We're gonna all keep coming in together to make sure that Bebop's Way stays pretty and fresh to death just like he would."

Come springtime, Jones' family plans to plant a garden and trees near the ravine to further keep his memory alive.

"Justice for Bub. Always," Ayers said.