Renewed call for justice from family of 18-year-old killed by Cleveland Heights Police

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — We know a lot about the night 18-year-old Christian Thomas was killed, but even a year later, and it's not enough to satisfy his family who continues to push for transparency and justice.

Family of teen shot by Cleveland Heights police want answers as death anniversary date approaches

RELATED: Family of teen shot by Cleveland Heights police want answers as death anniversary date approaches

In August 2024, police were called to a home on Yellowstone Road for a disturbance between Thomas and his father.

Cleveland Heights Police said they heard a gunshot inside the home, then fired at Thomas as he left the house while holding a gun.

Almost a year later, the mayor of Cleveland Heights, Khalil Seren, announced that the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury determined criminal charges are not warranted for three police officers involved in the shooting death of Thomas.

Cleveland Heights: Grand jury declines to charge 3 officers involved in shooting death of Christian Thomas

RELATED: Cleveland Heights: Grand jury declines to charge 3 officers involved in shooting death of Christian Thomas

According to a recently filed federal lawsuit against those three police officers, the family believes hold responsibility for Thomas' death, 25 rounds were fired at him.

Nine of those shots struck Thomas, ultimately killed him, per the lawsuit.

"This was not only a tragedy, it was a failure, a failure of leadership, a failure of policing, a failure of Cleveland Heights to live up to the values of inclusion, safety and justice," Sara Thomas-Peterson said on Monday during a press conference outside of Cleveland Heights City Hall.

Thomas-Peterson said her family has lived in Cleveland Heights for four decades and feels as if her nephew's loss of life is a "deep betrayal of the values that once defined the city."

"They watched as Christian was stolen from us, and with him a part of our family's legacy and the pride of place that we once had for Cleveland Heights. The police department had grant funding programs and protocols for moments designed just like this. They had tools to de-escalate. They had a responsibility to preserve life, but instead they chose not to follow any of those things," she said. "We will not accept silence. We will not accept delay. We will not accept excuses. We demand a city that lives up to its promise of justice and equality and safety for all, and we will not stop until we get it."

Behind Thomas-Peterson stood more than a dozen family and friends. The family's attorney, Stanley Jackson, was also there.

"We're here today looking for additional answers for the Christian Tyson Thomas family. My law firm filed a lawsuit several weeks ago against several officers here to make sure that we get the answers that this family deserves. We are here today to make sure that we are continuing to be relentless for the pursuit of justice for Christian," Jackson said.

With the recent recall of Seren and the federal lawsuit in play, Jackson is hopeful change is on the horizon.

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren recalled, per unofficial election results

RELATED: Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren recalled, according to unofficial election results

"We thought this time would be fitting because today is the first council meeting after the recall and now we know who potentially at least two of the individuals may be for the next mayor. To be frankly honest with you, those individuals have come forward and talked with us prior to today and have made some promises on accountability and being more open about things that they could share," Jackson said.

I asked what accountability looks like to Jackson and Thomas' family.

Jackson told me, "Justice is first being open about the information you have and sharing it. Putting in place programs and systems within the police department so that this doesn't happen again and that means making sure that you're training officers on that (mental health crisis), being open with the community on where you failed and what you're going to do next so it doesn't happen again, have an open community meeting about that so that this family and other families that have concerns can come forward and talk with you about that."

Jackson said the termination of the three officers is also necessary.

"There's several things that could have been done differently," Jackson said about the night Thomas was killed.

Jackson said a mental health crisis team should have been on scene to help calm down Thomas and his family.

"Additionally, having an AR-15 in a community and using it, I mean, there are so many opportunities, bad opportunities for other people in that area to be injured when you have a high powered rifle," he said.

Thomas-Peterson echoed Jackson's remarks regarding the need for a mental health crisis team.

"Accountability for us looks like them looking at this as a mistake. Not just something that they cover up or not something that they just tell us that it's thoughts and prayers and a tragedy, but that this was a mistake," she said.

Thomas-Peterson is calling for mental health grant funding to take on a priority in Cleveland Heights.

I reached out to both Seren and Police Chief Christopher Britton for a response to this most recent press conference hosted by Thomas' family, but neither provided one.

The family's press conference didn't start until shortly after 6 p.m., so requests for comment weren't made until after the business day concluded.