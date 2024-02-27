Woman accused of triggering Columbus Amber Alert, killing 5-year-old child indicted on felony charges

A grand jury in Columbus has indicted Pammy Maye on multiple charges in connection with the death of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor.

According to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records, Maye is charged with one count of aggravated murder, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of abuse of a corpse.

On Feb. 14, a statewide Amber Alert was issued for Darnell after police said they received an alarming phone call from Maye's husband, where she allegedly told him she killed him. Police tracked Maye from Columbus to Cleveland, where she was later arrested in Brooklyn.

Law enforcement said Maye was subsequently questioned, which led Columbus Police to locate Darnell's body in a sewer drain in a Franklin County neighborhood.

Initially held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, Maye was later transferred to Franklin County and is being held in lieu of a $4 million bond.

