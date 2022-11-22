Watch Now
FIFA World Cup opener watched by around 7.2 million United States viewers

Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 15:46:57-05

Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar in this year's World Cup opener was seen by 7.2 million television U.S. fans.

The game Sunday was seen by 3.228 million on the English-language telecast on FS1 and Fox's streaming services. It was viewed by 4 million on the Spanish-language broadcast of Telemundo, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes' digital platforms, all parts of Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal.

Telemundo's audience was up 164% from 1.54 million in 2018.

Fox's viewership was up 88% from the 2018 opener, a 5-0 romp by host Russia over Saudi Arabia that was televised by the main Fox network on a Thursday in mid-June. Both matches started at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

