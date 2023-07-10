Monday is last day to register to vote in time for Issue 1 Special Election in August

Monday, July 10 is the last day to register in time to vote on Issue 1 in the Aug. 8 Special Election; voters will decide whether to raise the threshold to amend the Ohio Constitution to a 60% vote from the current 50% plus one vote simple majority.

Ohioans can register to vote online or head to their county board of elections, which will be open until 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Click here for more information on registering to vote and to check your registration status.

Early in-person and by-mail voting for the special election will begin on Tuesday, July 11. Voters can request absentee ballots from the Secretary of State’s website or from their county board of elections.

News 5 Statehouse Reporter Morgan Trau recently answered viewer questions about Issue 1, and the amendment to the constitution to legalize abortion in Ohio, which is expected to be on the General Election ballot in November.

Answering viewer questions about Ohio's Issue 1

A recent poll conducted by Scripps News and YouGov found that Ohio voters are at a nearly even split between supporting and opposing Issue 1, with 26% of those polled unsure.

When asked about a constitutional amendment to grant protections to Ohioans to make their own decisions on issues like abortion, contraception, and fertility, 58% of those polled supported it, and 23% were against it.

Poll: Ohioans support abortion right; split on initiative that could restrict it

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.