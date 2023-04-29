Browns send final pick of 2023 NFL Draft pick to Baltimore Ravens

On the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, stayed out of the action. With no picks in the first or second round, the Browns made it clear it was very unlikely they would make any moves Thursday to change that.

The action picked up on Saturday, however, and rather than make their final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the No. 229 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns opted to trade their seventh round pick with the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2024 sixth round pick.

The move was the last for the Browns, ending their 2023 NFL Draft. In the end, the Browns have two new defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, a cornerback, a quarterback and a wide receiver.

Now, the team turns their attention to undrafted free agency.

