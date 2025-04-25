Browns 2025 Draft Tracker: Browns select defensive lineman with No. 5 pick

BEREA, Ohio — The 2025 NFL Draft is upon us and the Browns have been active early in some somewhat surprising ways. From a trade for picks before the draft began to moving back from the No. 2 overall pick, Cleveland has been busy, and it only gets busier from here.

Follow along with the latest moves the Browns make in this year's draft.

The Browns traded out of the No. 2 overall pick, agreeing to a trade with the Jaguars to take the No. 5 overall pick.

Browns draft selections:



Round 1- No. 5 overall (From Jacksonville): Mason Graham (READ MORE)

(READ MORE) Round 2- No. 33 overall

Round 2- No. 36 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 3- No. 67 overall

Round 3- No. 94 overall

Round 4- No. 126 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 5- No.166 overall

Round 6- No. 192 overall