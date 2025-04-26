Browns 2025 UDFA tracker: What other rookies are headed to Cleveland?

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns had a bit of an unexpected 2025 NFL Draft, adding two rookie quarterbacks—Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round—as well as two running backs, a tight end, a linebacker and defensive tackle Mason Graham with their No. 5 overall pick.

Now, the Browns turn their sights to adding players who didn't hear their names called in the draft—signing undrafted free agents to the roster next.

Check back here throughout the coming days to see which undrafted free agents the Browns are adding.

Here are the Browns' 2025 Draft picks:

