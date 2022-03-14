Watch
Browns Free Agency Tracker: Following all of the roster changes in Cleveland

Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea Facility
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.
Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea Facility
Posted at 12:51 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 12:51:03-04

CLEVELAND — The 2022 NFL free agency period is upon us, which means some new faces will be joining the Cleveland Browns in the coming days, and some familiar faces will be departing.

We'll keep you updated on all of the news from the "legal tampering" window from noon on Monday to 4 p.m. Wednesday, as well as all of the official signings, departures and news relating to free agency.

Browns free agents:

    • Jadeveon Clowney | DE
    • Chris Hubbard | OT
    • Takkarist McKinley | DE
    • Malik Jackson | DT
    • Anthony Walker | LB
    • Rashard Higgins | WR
    • M.J. Stewart | CB
    • Malcolm Smith | LB
    • Dustin Colquitt | P
    • Elijah Lee | LB
    • Ryan Switzer | WR
    • Nick Mullens| QB
    • Ronnie Harrison | S
    • Ifeadi Odenigbo | DE (RFA)
    • Montrel Meander | S (RFA)
    • Stephen Carlson | TE (RFA)
    • Hjalte Forholdt | G (ERFA)
    • Chase McLaughlin | K (RFA)
    • Porter Gustin| DE (RFA)
    • Malik McDowell | DT (ERFA)

Jarvis Landry released

Jarvis Lan
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs a route.

The Browns are releasing veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a league source confirmed to News 5.

While the deal can't be inked until Wednesday, the Browns have agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys to trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper. His addition prompted the Browns to allow Landry to seek a trade, but the team still had hoped to work out a contract restructure to keep him in Cleveland.

Landry, who is was on the final year of his contract with the Browns after signing a five-year, $75.5 million deal with Cleveland, had an option to be released and save the team $14.8 million against the salary cap with a dead cap of $1.5 million.

Despite releasing him, the team made their respect for Landry and all of his contributions since coming to Cleveland in 2018 very clear, and through the process wanted him to remain a Cleveland Brown. Unfortunately, that is the nature of the business and those hopes were not able to come to fruition.

Check back here throughout the week for updates.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland.

