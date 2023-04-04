Strong to severe storms forecasted for Northeast Ohio Wednesday

Warm and moist air will continue to move into Northeast Ohio overnight into the morning on Wednesday. We will see scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday morning.

This round will begin late tonight and into the first half of the morning on Wednesday. Severe weather is not anticipated with this first round. We will see more storms move in through the late morning into the afternoon ahead of the main cold front. These storms may become severe. It's potentially because a few factors will still be up in the air: cloud cover and morning precipitation. The more of each will limit the amount of gas for the afternoon storms to feed on. If we see any sunshine or the morning rain is rather lackluster, that will increase the likelihood of seeing severe storms during the afternoon on Wednesday. The threats of severe storms will be damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. That will be the first round of potential severe weather.

Our next round will be with the cold front during the late evening Wednesday into the overnight. This will bring more widespread chances of seeing damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat once again.

Models are conflicted on the amount of severe storm potential we could see Wednesday afternoon. The Hi-Res Rapid Refresh or HRRR is more aggressive now, while the North American Model 3 KM or NAM3 is more conservative with severe storms during the afternoon. Both models have suggested a decent threat of damaging winds, with the cold front moving through the region.

So, all in all, still some uncertainty in the threat of severe weather across Northeast Ohio for Wednesday.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter