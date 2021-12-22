Appointments are being accepted again at Cleveland's COVID-19 mass testing site

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health has announced a new registration process for the mass testing site in University Circle.

This is the link provided by the ODH: https://redcap.ccf.org/redcap/surveys/?s=H8HJCJLLTANC4RK3

Once an appointment time is confirmed, you will be prompted to register with Mako labs. Everyone must have a confirmed appointment time and a QR code from MAKO to be tested, even if you have previously registered, say officials.

If you don't schedule an appointment, you will not be able to get tested, says the ODH.

The drive-thru testing is located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Building in University Circle at 10524 Euclid Avenue.

Anyone older than 2 will be able to register for a test.

The site offers free PCR testing, and results will be available within two to three days.

Masks are required except when testing is underway.

The Ohio Department of Health says not to arrive more than 15 minutes before your test.

RELATED: Registration no longer accepted for Cleveland testing site due to overwhelming demand, ODH says

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.