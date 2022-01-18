Cleveland mass COVID test site to close as National Guard moves to support southern Ohio

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the state is shutting down the Cleveland mass COVID-19 testing site to shift National Guard support to areas of central and southern Ohio that are seeing an increased need for testing.

The Walker Center testing location will be one of the locations that are closing.

The site will close on Sunday, Jan. 23.

It originally opened on Dec. 21 and has tested nearly 25,000 people.

The Cleveland closure comes days after the Summit County location was shut down.

