Cleveland Public Library branches to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics

CLEVELAND — Those still in need of the COVID-19 vaccination will have another place available to get it this week.

The Cleveland Public Library is offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at select branches throughout the city. This is being done in partnership with Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, Inc.

Those who get the shot can win gift cards, bus passes and other prizes. Those that are Managed Plan Medicaid members 18 years or older will also receive a $100 gift card upon getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the next two weeks there will be five different vaccination clinics at different Cleveland Public Library branches. The first one is set at the Rockport Branch on Monday, August 2 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. There will be another vaccination clinic on Wednesday, August 4, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Glenville Branch, one on Friday, August 6, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Memorial-Nottingham Branch, at the Rice Branch on Monday, August 9, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the last one will be on Wednesday, August 11, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Harvard-Lee Branch.

Insurance is not needed to take part in the vaccination clinic, and open to all residents 18 years and older. Registration is preferred for the clinic and appointments can be made by calling 216-231-7700 and selecting option 3.

It is also recommended that participants bring their IDs, insurance cards and wear short-sleeved shirts to their appointments.

