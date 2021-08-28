COVID-19 cases in Ohio continue to trend up while hospitalization numbers stay down

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There were more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, according to the Ohio Department of Health, continuing the trend of rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

A total of 5,204 cases were reported today.

Cases have been on the rise since July with numbers spiking over 5,000 on Thursday as well.

The number of new cases today is higher than the rolling 21-day average of daily cases, which is 3,191. These numbers include both cases confirmed by a viral test and cases that meet the CDC's definition of probable.

While cases are on the rise, hospitalizations have remained low relative to the current surge of COVID-19.

The ODH reported 115 new hospitalizations today, lower than the rolling 21-day average of 134, while reporting 12 new ICU admissions.

There are currently 2,157 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 638 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Non-COVID patients are currently occupying 66.8% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 8.1%, leaving 25.1% of beds currently available. COVID patients make up 13.39% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 61.70% of ICU beds, and 24.91% of ICU beds are currently open.

There have now been 20,799 coronavirus-related deaths across the state; no new deaths were reported today as the state changes the frequency in which mortality is reported.

As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 6,047,494 people in Ohio, which is 51.74% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 12,448 people in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 5,585,621 people, which is 47.78% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 11,285 people.

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

Testing

There were 40,849 tests done on Aug. 26, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 11.3% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 10.4%. Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

