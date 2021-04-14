COVID-19 vaccine may cause facial fillers to swell

CLEVELAND — People who have facial fillers may experience a rare symptom when getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to officials, the shot may cause fillers to swell, but doctors said it's only temporary and won't affect the fillers or your health.

They still strongly encourage people with fillers to get the vaccine.

"You want a little bit of inflammation actually so you get a good response, okay so it might be a little over what you wanted, but it's not that over and you're still getting immunized and you'll be better off in the long term," Dr. Kevin Cooper said.

The inflammation should go away within a couple of days but might last for a week or two in some cases.

Doctors said this is manageable and they do have treatments that can help if it becomes uncomfortable.

Injectable dermal fillers are gel-like substances injected beneath the skin to restore volume, smooth lines and soften creases, according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. More than 1 million men and women receive this treatment each year.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.