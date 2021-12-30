Local school districts announce plans for second half of school year as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

CLEVELAND — As Ohio continues to report record-breaking coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state, local school districts are implementing new plans for the second half of the 2021-22 school year in an effort to keep students staff and staff safe.

Below is a running list of district plans and mandates for the return to school next week that we will be updated as they are announced.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

CMSD was one of the first districts to announce it will switch to remote learning for the first full week of 2022.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said Wednesday he made the decision due to the "dramatic increase of positive COVID cases in the city of Cleveland."

School buildings will be open Monday for families to pick up lunches for their children as well as for students to pick up their laptops or tablets if needed.

RELATED: Cleveland Metropolitan School District goes to remote learning for first week of 2022

Garfield Heights City Schools

Garfield Heights City Schools announced students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 4, with students and staff remaining masked at all times, until at least April 1 to minimize the risk and reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

“The GHCS is fully aware of the circumstances around us, and will continue closely monitoring data on a daily basis and communicate any changes in protocols as quickly as possible,” the district said on Facebook Wednesday.

Maple Heights City Schools

Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan announced Tuesday that their district would be providing remote learning for the first three days of school after their winter break, from Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan, 7. The model that will be implemented at each building will be the same that was in place the two days prior to winter break, Keenan said.

Read the full announcement here.

South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools

Superintendent Dr. Linda Reid announced that the district will pivot to remote teaching and learning for the first week back from their winter break, from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, with an expected return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 18. That date may be extended if there continues to be a high amount of positive COVID-19 cases over the next several weeks.

Read the full update, including instructions for parents and students, here.

Hospitals issue plea to districts

On Wednesday the Ohio Hospital Association sent a letter to Ohio school officials asking them to implement a mask policy - if they don't have one at this time. The letter was signed by the presidents and CEOs of major hospitals in Northeast Ohio, including UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Akron Children’s Hospital and the Chief of Medical Operations for the Cleveland Clinic.

"We want learning environments to continue, but at the same time, we do want them to be safe. And that's why it's such a critical time right now because there are so many other health care needs out there right now beyond COVID," said John Palmer, the director of public affairs for the association.

No plans for statewide mask mandate

Governor Mike DeWine said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference that he has no plans of introducing a statewide mask mandate. But advised school districts to bring masks requirements back.

"I would urge everyone to think about kids going back to school on Monday, parents, have your child wear a mask. I know that people don't want to do that, but that is the safest thing," he said. " And for school superintendents and school boards, school administrators, please consider putting the mask mandate on if you don't already have it on. At least for a few weeks while we are at this great, great, great surge."

RELATED: Ohio Hospital Association sends letter to Ohio schools, pleads for implementing mask mandate

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.