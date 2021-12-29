More than 20,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19 cases in Ohio continue to surge. In the last 24 hours, 20,320 new cases have been reported and nearly 600 people have been hospitalized, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health.

During an afternoon news conference with Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio National Guard, and leaders of hospital systems around the state, ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said those on the front lines of the pandemic have painted it as a "very serious situation."

"We're looking now at an impact of COVID-19 that is unlike anything we've seen before in this pandemic," Vanderhoff said.

Key Metrics

Wednesday's cases are nearly double the 21-day reported average.

With more Ohioans vaccinated each month, death rates compared to case numbers from a year ago have remained relatively low.

No new deaths were reported today. The state has changed the frequency in which mortality is reported. As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

Hospitalizations

The ODH reported 592 new hospitalizations today, with 64 ICU admissions. There are currently 5,356 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 1,228 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Patients with COVID are currently occupying 21% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. Non-COVID-positive patients account for 61%, leaving 18% of beds currently available. COVID patients make up 26.44% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 55.02% of ICU beds, and 18.54% of ICU beds are currently open.

Vaccinations

To date, a COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 6,972,058 people in Ohio, which is 59.2% of the state's population. A vaccine has been started in 10,778 people in the last 24 hours.

Ohio Department of Health

A COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 6,416,639 people, which is 54.89% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 7,517 people.

Ohio Department of Health

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

More than 2.6 million Ohioans ages 12 and up have received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio Department of Health

You can view updated coronavirus data on our website here, and on the Ohio Department of Health website here.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.