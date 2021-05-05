May 5: Ohio reports 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, 21,465 new vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,450 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,078,734. Hospitalizations and ICU admission remain higher than 21-day average; daily reported cases fall below 21-day average.

Key Metrics

As of last Thursday, statewide, Ohio reported 155.6 cases per 100,000 residents over the preceding two weeks, the metric being used to determine when state health orders will be lifted.

The chart below shows the progress over time toward the 50 case-per-100,000-people threshold that must be met.

The number of new cases today is lower than the rolling 21-day average of daily cases, which is 1,561. These numbers include both cases confirmed by a viral test and cases that meet the CDC's definition of probable. There have been 905,847 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, which account for 84% of total cases.

To date, there have been 111,320 total coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County.

There have now been 19,344 coronavirus-related deaths across the state; no new deaths were reported today as the state changes the frequency in which mortality is reported.

As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

As of today, 1,028,478 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the disease, according to the ODH.

The median age of patients is 41 with the age range for infected patients from younger than 1 year old to 111 years old.

Ohio Department of Health

Hospitalizations

The ODH reported 145 new hospitalizations today, with 18 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,134 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 311 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Non-COVID patients are currently occupying 71.04% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 4.10%, leaving 24.86% of beds currently available. COVID patients make up 6.53% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 67.30% of ICU beds, and 26.17% of ICU beds are currently open.

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 4,757,887 people in Ohio, which is 40.70% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 21,465 people in the last 24 hours.

Ohio Department of Health

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 3,940,504 people, which is 33.71% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 47,561 people.

Ohio Department of Health

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

Testing

There were 15,084 tests done on Monday, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 5.8% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 3.8. Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area.

ODH Daily testing data from the Ohio Department of Health, as of May 3.

View more COVID-19 data visualizations from News 5 here.

View more data from the ODH on their COVID-19 dashboard here.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

