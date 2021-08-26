Mayfield Schools uphold mask mandate for all grades after opposition from some parents

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Parents of Mayfield City Schools students voiced their opinions on Wednesday night about requiring masks in schools, with the issue dividing the crowd. In the end, the district upheld a decision to mandate masks for all students, staff, teachers and visitors.

“Children admitted to the hospital with COVID are alone, no parent to hold their hand or wipe their tears. When we teach our kids to defy rules made for the common good, we're irreparably squashing their ability to have empathy,” said one parent who was for the mask mandate.

The move to mandate masks in the schools was met with opposition.

“What this mask really is -- is a filthy, bacterial, and viral sweat rag collecting excrement that is meant to be removed from the body,” said another parent who was against the mask mandate.

In a letter to parents on Aug. 20, Superintendent Michael Barnes said during the week of Aug. 16, school officials observed very few students in grades 6-12 wearing face masks.

“This is concerning. Our priorities for this school year are to maintain the health and safety of our school community and continue learning in person, in school, together,” he said in the letter.

The school district went into this school year saying masks were not required before it reversed that decision, making masks mandatory on Monday, Aug. 23.

On Wednesday night, the school board decided to stick with that decision for students of all grades.

According to the Mayfield City Schools website, there are currently 13 students and one staff member with active COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Strongly recommend vs. required: Face mask debate in local schools heats up

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.