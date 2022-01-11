Ohio National Guard deployed to 4 COVID-19 testing facilities across Northeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine's Office announced Tuesday that four COVID-19 testing facilities in Northeast Ohio are receiving additional staffing bolstered by the Ohio National Guard.

Guard members have been deployed to the following locations:

Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron

Canton: (Aultman/Cleveland Clinic Mercy), Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton

Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Mansfield: Avita Ontario Hospital, 715 Richland Mall, Mansfield

“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state's response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” said DeWine. “As cases increase across the state, the best thing Ohioans can do is to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.”

The ONG has also been deployed to eight other testing sites across the state:

Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus.

Dayton: (Premier Health) Miami Valley Hospital, 1 Wyoming St., Dayton

Maumee: Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee

Zanesville: Genesis Hospital, 2951 Maple Ave., Zanesville

Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Road, Mason

Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Riverbend, 6201 Kellogg Ave.

Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati, 321 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati.

The ONG will also be sent to Dayton's Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton. DeWine's office didn't specify when that deployment will begin.

By utilizing these testing facilities, hospitals have less strain resource and staffing strain. In Cleveland, the facility has tested more than 22,000 people for COVID-19, according to state officials.

In total, around 2,300 ONG members are working with healthcare systems across the state. Two-hundred of those offer medical support and 2,100 offer general support such administrative tasks, food services, testing and in-hospital patient transportation, officials said.

“Ohio hospitals appreciate the continued support and service of the Ohio National Guard during this critical time of healthcare need related to COVID-19. The testing locations organized by the Guard and hospitals have been extremely important to provide this dedicated service to give better access to testing while alleviating demand of hospitals’ emergency departments. We will continue to assess daily the needs for testing and the best utilization of Guard support during this surge,” according to a statement from the Ohio Hospital Association.

