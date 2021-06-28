Parma City School District lifts mask mandate, updates COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School District has lifted the mask mandate for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on its website.

The district said the policies implemented for the upcoming school year are projections at this point and are subject to change as mandates or virus levels evolve. All policies were adopted in accordance with the CDC.

Physical distancing will continue in the district’s elementary schools where students are not yet eligible for vaccinations.

Masks will not be required for adults or students.

Sanitizer stations will remain through the schools and students will be given frequent reminders to wash their hands throughout the day.

The district will increase the number of staff designated as COVID clearers and the use of Clorox 360 wipes to prevent spread.

The district will continue to quarantine individuals who have not yet received vaccinations if for 15 or more minutes they are within 3 feet of a positive case in a classroom or 6 feet in a setting that isn’t a classroom.

Vaccinated individuals who are exposed to a positive case will need to monitor their symptoms.

Regular communication will be maintained with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The district does not plan to conduct testing on school property or with any personnel.

The district will continue to promote vaccinations to families.

Protective equipment will be provided to students with disabilities and staff who work with them.

The district held a board meeting last week where future protocols relating to COVID-19 and the upcoming school year were discussed.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.