StubHub to offer refunds for events canceled in Ohio due to COVID-19, attorney general says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorney General Dave Yost announced that StubHub will be offering refunds for events canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’d all like a refund from the ride COVID has taken us on, but in this case there was written policy not followed,” Yost said. “That’s why we went to bat for Ohioans here and put money back in their pockets.”

Yost led an investigation into the ticket reseller, which included complaints about the company violating their "FanProtect Guarantee" policy from nine states and Washington D.C.

According to the policy, consumers would get full refunds on ticket purchases, including fees, if events were canceled.

StubHub suspended that policy in March 2020.

The investigation found that the company began denying refund requests and instead told consumers that they would receive credits equal to 120% of their purchases for future events.

The policy change impacted more than 12,000 Ohioans, according to Yost.

StubHub settled with Yost in court on Tuesday and agreed to the following terms:



Honor its refund policies.

Not change its refund policies for purchased tickets unless the purchasing consumer consents to the change.

Promptly process any refund requests it receives going forward for the events at issue.

Anyone who purchased a ticket through StubHub but has not received a refund can call either StubHub at 866-788-2482 or the Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.