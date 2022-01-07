Summit County Public Health distributing free COVID-19 test kits Saturday, Jan. 8

AKRON, Ohio — After receiving a shipment of 3,400 COVID-19 home test kits, Summit County Public Health (SCPH) will hold a drive-thru distribution event for residents on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until supplies last.

The distribution event will be held at 1867 West Market Street in Akron.

The test kits are limited to one test per person present in the vehicle. The tests are approved for use for anyone ages 4 and above. Masks are required to receive a test kit.

SCPH has issued the following instructions to avoid traffic issues around the event:



The public is asked to not arrive before 9:45 a.m.

Do not stop on the railroad tracks as they are active and trains utilize the tracks frequently.

All vehicles must enter off of West Market Street. Do not use the back parking lot of Shanto.

SCPH said no test kits will be distributed Friday.

Any residents with questions can call the COVID-19 Call Line at (330) 926-5795. The call line is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. M-F.

