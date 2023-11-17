Tuscarawas Valley School District shares visitation, funeral plans for those killed in bus crash

On Friday, the Tuscarawas Valley School District shared on Facebook visitation plans and funeral service information for the three students, teacher and two parent-chaperons who died in a multi-vehicle crash earlier this week.

You can view the service information below:

Jeffrey David "JD" Worrell, student

Calling hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wilkshire Event Center, 474 Jeanne Anne Lane, Bolivar. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the event center.

John Wyatt Mosley, student

Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, 266 N. Main St., Magnolia. Services are at 4 p.m. Sunday at Faith Baptist Church, 9481 Ohio 212 NE, Bolivar.

Katelyn Nicole Owens, student

Calling hours are from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at NewPointe Church, Dover campus, 3950 Ohio 39, Dover. Services are at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at the same location.

David Kennat, teacher

A memorial will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Road, North Olmsted.

Kristy Gaynor, chaperone

Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bolivar Community Church, 241 Pine St. NW, Bolivar. Services will be 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the same location.

Shannon Wigfield, chaperone and teacher

Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the career center, 545 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia. Services will be held at the same location at 11 a.m. Nov. 21.



How you can help

The Trojan Foundation has launched a website to handle donations. CLICK HERE for more information.