The Nordson Academic Challenge is back for its 57th season on News 5

The Nordson Academic Challenge is back!

We are proud to announce that the 57th season of the Nordson-Academic Challenge will return in 2026, beginning Jan. 3, 2026.

News 5's 6 & 11 p.m. anchor, Rob Powers, returns to host the show's 57th season, which will feature dozens of teams from area high schools.

Sponsor:

Our title sponsor, the Nordson Corporation , was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio. There are operations and support offices in more than 35 countries around the world. Nordson is a global manufacturing company of different products used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials.

The Nordson Corporation has a long and proud history of giving back to the communities. As Nordson grows, they continue to positively impact more and more people each year through volunteering, donations, scholarships and more! The Nordson Corporation Foundation has awarded more than $60 million in grants to improve the quality of life in its community, with a special focus on education-related causes.

Thank you, Nordson, for your support and for making the 57th season of Academic Challenge possible!

Episodes, Schedule and Results:

Academic Challenge airs at 11:30 a.m. every Saturday, beginning Jan. 3, 2026, with the exciting championship finale airing on May 23.

CLICK HERE for the schedule, episodes and results.

Ways to watch:

In addition to watching Academic Challenge on TV and here on the Academic Challenge page, you can also catch the show on Roku, Amazon Fire and other streaming devices. Each week's episode will also appear in a playlist below.

