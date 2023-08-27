29,000 customers still without power following Thursday's storms

After three days, many communities across Northeast Ohio are still without power due to the storms that occurred Thursday night and Friday morning.

Ten tornadoes wreaked havoc on towns within News 5's viewing area, leaving people with severe damage and power outages.

As of Sunday afternoon, FirstEnergy reports that there are still about 29,000 power outages.

The areas impacted are:

Cuyahoga County - 11,146

Geauga County - 3,975

Lake County - 6,931

Portage County - 4,584

Summit County - 1,645

Fire departments in these areas have been receiving numerous phone calls about the power outages, leaving FirstEnergy to call for backup.

"We have more than 1,000 additional resources from our sister companies and contractors engaged in our restoration effort here in northeast Ohio, and we continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to get every last customer back up and running. They are working around the clock in 16-hour shifts," FirstEnergy said in a statement.

Workers from Hawk Line Construction in Missouri have traveled to Kent and are staying locally to help restore power to the town, according to a Facebook post from the Kent Fire Department.

According to FirstEnergy, Portage County will regain power Monday night around 11 p.m.

In Mentor, the fire department received over 130 calls in 24 hours relating to the storms, according to the Mentor Fire Department's Facebook page.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Mentor at 12:04 a.m. near Mentor Avenue, causing trees to fall and damaging multiple homes in its path.

Mentor itself has over 2,000 power outages; however, Lake County is not set to regain power until Wednesday.

One of the main issues for FirstEnergy currently is "service drops" at individual locations, which slows down the restoration process.

"As we work through this stage of power restoration, there are hundreds of isolated issues affecting individual or small numbers of customers," FirstEnergy said in a statement. "These are the most time-consuming repairs because they require our crews to go to each individual location to make the repairs. Many of the isolated issues include repairs to "service drops," which are wires attached to each home to deliver electricity from the neighborhood power line. These wires are often damaged by fallen trees and large branches."

FirstEnergy said it anticipates having power restored to Ohio Edison customers by Monday night and to Illuminating Company customers by Wednesday; however, it may be sooner. People can look for restoration updates on its outage map here.

