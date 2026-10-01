Former Akron officer's Flock camera access under investigation

AKRON, Ohio — A former Akron police officer is under investigation for allegedly misusing Flock license plate readers.

The city launched an investigation into former officer Davon Fields after News 5’s partners at the Akron Beacon Journal found records showing the officer accessed the Flock system several times while on paid administrative leave.

Fields was fired in August 2026 when city leaders said a disciplinary review found he had violated multiple policies.

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In November 2024, Fields shot and killed 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker during an encounter outside of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts. A grand jury declined to indict Fields on criminal charges for the shooting.

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He was placed on paid administrative leave once again in May 2026 when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into alleged sexual assault claims.

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The city fired Fields in August 2026, citing several policy violations, including failing to provide medical aid following the shooting and violating the Department's body-worn camera policy, as well as his inability to perform the essential duties of an officer stemming from a separate criminal investigation.

“I owe the public my best judgment. His conduct was unbecoming of an officer and warranted his termination,” Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said following Fields’ firing.

At the time, Akron Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president told News 5 the union was standing by Fields and felt the termination was politically motivated.

“We are going to continue to fight for Officer Fields and any other Akron Police officer that comes to work and does their job exactly as they’re trained to do so,” said FOP Lodge 7 president Brian Lucey.

In the latest investigation, it’s unclear why or how Fields is accused of accessing the Flock system.

During a 2022 conversation at Akron City Council about the Flock contract, police leaders discussed the technology’s benefit as a law enforcement tool. The deputy chief told city council members that officers could access the system from their cruisers or cell phones.

“That gives us an opportunity to have 145 extra sets of eyes out in the community, in the wards, making us aware of what’s going on out there,” Deputy Chief Michael Caprez said in 2022.

Law enforcement expert Tim Dimoff of SACS Consulting told News 5 he agrees that license plate readers are a valuable tool. But as privacy concerns grow, he believes the technology needs more guardrails.

“Let’s put bigger and stronger parameters of a check system and we can eliminate this problem 100%. And we can still have a tool that can really help people,” Dimoff said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating the matter. Fields is not currently facing charges in the case.

The city and the Akron FOP did not provide News 5 with comments on the ongoing investigation.