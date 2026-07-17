Deaths of 2 sisters found in suitcases declared homicide

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that two sisters found in suitcases earlier this year in Cleveland died by "homicide by unspecified means with malnutrition."

According to the American Journal of Forensic Medicine and Pathology, homicide by unspecified means "is used to categorize deaths occurring under suspicious or criminal circumstances, but a specific cause of death cannot be identified."

The bodies of 8-year-old Mila Chatman and 10-year-old Amor Wilson were found in March when a man walking his dog near East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue found a partially buried suitcase at Saranac Playground, adjacent to Ginn Academy. The man opened the suitcase, found the remains of a small child and immediately called the police. Officers who responded to the scene located another suitcase nearby that also had the body of a second child.

An investigation later led to the arrest of the girls' mother, Aliyah Henderson, 28.

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News 5's Scott Noll delved into Henderson's past, revealing that she went from being a 4.0 student to being expelled for fighting.

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From missing teen to murder suspect: Reports show history of issues before daughters’ deaths

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Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records show a grand jury indicted Henderson on six counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, six counts of kidnapping, four counts of endangering children and two counts of offenses against a human corpse.

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Henderson has been held in jail in lieu of a $2 million bond since her arrest. She has a pretrial conference scheduled for July 22.

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