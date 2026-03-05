Married couple sentenced for 2025 deadly shooting of 10-year-old Cleveland boy

CLEVELAND — A wedded pair will spend years behind bars for their roles in the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old Kaden Coleman last year.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Jeffrey Grant, 35, was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 57 and a half years. His co-defendant and spouse, Lanaemarshe Grant, 34, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

“A 10-year-old child lost his life to senseless violence. Today’s sentences ensure those responsible for Kaden Coleman’s death will spend years behind bars, and our community is safer because of it,” Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said.

Last month, Jeffrey Grant was found guilty of:



Three counts of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Attempted Murder

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Four counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Possession of Cocaine

One count of Trafficking in Cocaine

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

Lanaemarshe Grant was found guilty of:



One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

One count of Possession of Cocaine

One count of Trafficking in Cocaine

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

The shooting

On Feb. 7, 2025, just before 8 p.m., Cleveland Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3900 block of East 147th Street.

The prosecutor's office said Kaden was inside a car that was backing out of a driveway when Grant and another individual allegedly fired multiple shots from a rental car at the vehicle the child and his mother were in. Kaden was struck in the head.

When officers arrived, they discovered Kaden had been taken to the Fourth District Precinct. He was then transported to a nearby hospital and died the next morning.

On Feb. 10, Cleveland Police executed a search warrant at a home in Maple Heights in connection with the shooting and found a drug lab and around 550 grams of cocaine. The Grants were both taken into custody.

The prosecutor's office said evidence linked the couple to the rental car used in the homicide.

The defendants were indicted by a grand jury in late February 2025.

