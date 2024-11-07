Cleveland police make 4 arrests in Columbus for September street takeovers

CLEVELAND — A new unit formed by the Cleveland Division of Police last month, the Street Takeover Taskforce, arrested four people in Columbus on Thursday morning for allegedly being part of the September street takeovers in Cleveland.

The arrests were made with Columbus police, the U.S. Marshals Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cleveland's FBI office and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Force.

According to Cleveland police, these four individuals below were arrested and charged for the street takeovers on Sept. 28 and 29.



22-year-old Sayvion Lewis, arrested for: Aggravated Riot/Tampering with evidence/Disruption of Public Service /Possession of Criminal Tools/ Failure to Comply.

22-year-old Cameron Parsley, arrested for: Aggravated Riot/Tampering with evidence/Disruption of Public Service /Possession of Criminal Tools/ Failure to Comply.

25-year-old William Whitted, arrested for: Aggravated Riot/ Disruption of Public Service/ Possession of Criminal Tools.

28-year-old Deshawn Crane, arrested for: Aggravated Riot/ Disruption of Public Service/ Possession of Criminal Tools/Tampering with evidence.

Cleveland police said that all four people were from the Columbus area. Additionally, during the arrests, authorities seized a gun and impounded four vehicles as part of the investigation.

Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd said in a statement: "Since this investigation began, our primary objective has been to conduct a thorough investigation and make arrests to build a case that would hold up in court. Today’s arrests highlight our commitment to this investigation and the effectiveness of that approach. We are grateful for the partnership with the U.S. Marshals, the Ohio State Patrol, the FBI, and the Columbus Police Department, who continuously support our mission to keep our streets safe."

The task force, announced last month by Todd, was created specifically to target the individuals involved in the street takeovers that have plagued the city over the last few months.

During another street takeover on Sept. 15, dozens of people blocked traffic, got out of vehicles to dance in the road or set fire to the street in Playhouse Square.

In perhaps the terrifying incident during the Sept. 28-29 street takeover, a party bus with 12 people on board was met by a masked mob that stopped traffic on Interstate 90.

The party bus's driver shared the frightening ordeal.

