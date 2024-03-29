Cleveland Police searching for person involved in March 22 hit-skip

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a person involved in a hit-skip on March 22.

Around 9:20 p.m. last Friday, traffic camera footage showed two pedestrians crossing the street at the intersection of Waterloo Road and East 156th Street when a vehicle turned the corner at a high rate of speed and struck a 22-year-old woman.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and has since been released, Cleveland Police said.

After the preliminary investigation, Cleveland Police said the vehicle involved was a black SUV, possibly a Ford Edge. The vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side and is missing the passenger mirror.

Police did not provide any information on the condition of the person struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5295.