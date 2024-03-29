Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Police searching for person involved in March 22 hit-skip

hitskip.png
Cleveland Police
Image of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-skip crash in Cleveland.
hitskip.png
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 16:40:33-04

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a person involved in a hit-skip on March 22.

Around 9:20 p.m. last Friday, traffic camera footage showed two pedestrians crossing the street at the intersection of Waterloo Road and East 156th Street when a vehicle turned the corner at a high rate of speed and struck a 22-year-old woman.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and has since been released, Cleveland Police said.

After the preliminary investigation, Cleveland Police said the vehicle involved was a black SUV, possibly a Ford Edge. The vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side and is missing the passenger mirror.

Police did not provide any information on the condition of the person struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5295.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!