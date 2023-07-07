Northeast Ohio welcomes 25 new Americans during ceremony at James A. Garfield National Historic Site

MENTOR, Ohio — One by one, they accepted a handshake, a certificate, and a promise. The promise of a better future. The promise of America.

Sulatu was born in Nigeria. She “came here for freedom,” according to Saheed Lateef, who translated for her. Friday, Sulatu was one of 25 people who gathered at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site to start a new journey as an American citizen.

“She said she’s so happy; that today is a very glorious day for her; that she will be glad to raise her hand and say that she is an American,” Sulatu said through Lateef.

Site manager Todd Arrington told News 5 that the location for this ceremony was chosen specifically for all it represents.

“National parks exist so that everyone can draw inspiration from nature, they can participate in outdoor recreation, they can learn about American history,” he said.

Arrington welcomed the new citizens at this ceremony, an occasion he said he looks forward to every year. There’s always a ceremony around Independence Day and one around Constitution Day in September.

Dave Colabine New Americans place a pin on a map to mark their country of origin

“It’s such a great thing to see people who’ve worked for so long and so hard to achieve a goal and become American citizens,” he said.

As each new American came up for their certificate, they were asked to place a pin on a map, marking their country of origin. Now, as Arrington laid out, our history is their history as well. All the good, the bad and the ugly. As of this day, we are all Americans.

“It’s something that I think a lot of us who were born here probably don’t think too much about,” he said. “Or maybe even take for granted.

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.