Summit County Reentry Fair aims to aid former inmates in rejoining society

BARBERTON, Ohio — With 71,000 individuals currently incarcerated in Ohio, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative, efforts to support reentry into society have gained momentum.

Summit County, which has the fourth-highest number of inmates in the state, is spearheading a reentry fair Thursday, aiming to provide crucial assistance to those transitioning from behind bars to community life.

The fair, set to kick off at 10 a.m. at Lakeview United Methodist Church in Barberton, boasts participation from over 20 agencies offering a range of services, from addiction recovery programs to fatherhood initiatives. The event goes until 1 p.m.

"This is an opportunity for people to attend where they can connect to so many resources in one place at one time," Lisa Dolan, reentry specialist for Summit County, said.

"Transportation [is] a huge thing - so it’s hard for people who have several barriers to try to get around from one resource provider to another."

Recognizing the transportation challenge, Metro RTA is stepping up by offering free rides to and from Lakeview United Church for attendees simply by presenting a flier to the driver. For a link to that flier, click HERE.

Moreover, this event coincides with Reentry Week in Cuyahoga County, demonstrating a broader regional commitment to supporting those rejoining society post-incarceration.