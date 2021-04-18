The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a great place to spend some free time during National Park Week

This week we're celebrating the 63 U.S. national parks as a part of National Park Week, and we're lucky enough to have one of them right in our backyard!

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is free for everyone. You can check out 125 miles of trails or stop by favorite spots like the ledges overlook or Brandywine Falls.

And the park has truly been a haven for many this past year.

“Our parks have been very well loved over the last year. We're just so thrilled that people found parks during the pandemic as a way to just boost your physical and mental health,” said Pamela Barnes, community engagement officer, CVNP.

And there are different ways you can support the park—from volunteering your time, to donations, to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park's “Plant Your Roots Campaign.”

“We do a lot to try to help the park get projects done earlier. And so, your donation, your membership, all goes back to park programs,” said Alexis Korczynski, director of marketing, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

You can stop by the CNVP visitor center for more information, and next month, the Boston Store will open with more goodies.

