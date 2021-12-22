Anyone previously registered for COVID-19 testing at Cleveland site can return in coming day, ODH says

CLEVELAND — Anyone who has already previously registered to receive a COVID-19 test at the W.O. Walker Building can return to the site in the coming days, said Alicia Shoults, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 1,000 people were tested on Tuesday for COVID-19 at the site off Euclid Avenue. After three hours of operation, the site stopped accepting new patients due to the overwhelming number of people seeking a test.

The ODH said due to demand, registration is no longer being accepted for the remaining days of operation, which are happening through Sunday, Dec. 26, with the exception of Christmas Day.

The ODH issued the following statement:

We anticipate that as staff and testing capacity expand in the Cleveland area, additional registration opportunities will be available in the coming days.



The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard are leading these efforts while working collaboratively with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. We continually evaluate the testing clinic and operations to ensure that as many people as possible are able to get tested in a smooth and effective manner.

