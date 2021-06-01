Cleveland Museum of Art announces changes to COVID-19 protocols, including mask mandate

CLEVELAND — Beginning Wednesday, June 2, in accordance with the state dropping the COVID-19 health orders, the Cleveland Museum of Art will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear a mask.

The museum will also discontinue advance general admission ticketing and temperature screenings.

On Wednesday, the museum will reopen its south doors as a visitor entry and exit point through summer.

The CMA’s current hours of operation are Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Mondays.

Provenance Cafe will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

A limited selection of hot food items will be available and the cafe will continue to expand as the attendance increases.

Beginning June 30, the Cleveland Museum of Art will resume extended hours Wednesdays and Fridays, remaining open until 9 p.m. It also plans to reopen ArtLens in June and the Ingalls Library and Museum Archives in August.

Provenance Restaurant will reopen in the fall.

The museum will keep the Plexiglas barriers in the north lobby, at the information desk, in the store and in Provenance Café.

RELATED: Ohio's health orders will be lifted on Wednesday. Here's what that means.

