Ohio reports 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily number in four months

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,134,965.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day in nearly four months; the daily case count was 2,390 on April 12, 2021.

Key Metrics

The number of new cases today is over twice than the rolling 21-day average of daily cases, which is 939. These numbers include both cases confirmed by a viral test and cases that meet the CDC's definition of probable. There have been 945,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, which account for 83% of total cases.

To date, there have been 118,236 total coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County. As of last Thursday, there were 64.1 cases in Cuyahoga County per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks, lower than the statewide average of 77.4. Cuyahoga County is considered to have a "substantial" level of community transmission of the virus, according to the CDC.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County Executive Director Armond Budish announced an executive order that would require the public and county employees to wear masks in county buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

There have now been 20,530 coronavirus-related deaths across the state; no new deaths were reported today as the state changes the frequency in which mortality is reported. There were 38 deaths reported on Wednesday, the most in a single day in at least the last 21 days.

As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

As of today, 1,093,367 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the disease, according to the ODH.

The median age of patients is 41 with the age range for infected patients from younger than 1 year old to 111 years old.

ODH Key COVID-19 metrics for the state of Ohio as of August 4, 2021.

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 5,801,034 people in Ohio, which is 49.63% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 11,794 people in the last 24 hours, which is the most vaccinations started in one day since June 4, when over 13,000 people received their first shot.

ODH Data on vaccinations started in Ohio as of August 4, 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 5,407,322 people, which is 46.26% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 6,113 people.

ODH Data on vaccinations completed in Ohio as of August 4, 2021.

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

Hospitalizations

The ODH reported 113 new hospitalizations today, with 15 ICU admissions. That's the highest number of daily hospitalizations since July 27, and the highest number of daily ICU admissions in at least three weeks. There are currently 792 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 242 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Testing

There were 14,907 tests done on Aug. 2, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 8.3% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 5.4. Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area. Monday's positivity rate was the highest since April 17's rate of 13.2%.

While News 5 discontinued publishing new daily COVID-19 statistic articles on June 2, given the recent rise in cases and the effect it has had on state and national health policy, we felt it important to document the latest coronavirus data. You can continue to view updated coronavirus data on our website here, and on the Ohio Department of Health website here.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

