The Doobie Brothers postpone show at Blossom; touring personnel test positive for COVID-19

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - This April 29, 2015 file photo shows from left, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers after receiving the ASCAP Voice of Music Award at the 32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. The band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald, John McFee
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Doobie Brothers won't be playing at Blossom Thursday due to a member of the touring personnel testing positive for the coronavirus, the band announced on Twitter.

Blossom Music Center said that anyone who purchased tickets to the show will be able to use them at a later date when the band returns to Ohio.

Additional information will be sent to ticket holders through email, Blossom said.

