The Doobie Brothers postpone show at Blossom; touring personnel test positive for COVID-19

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Doobie Brothers won't be playing at Blossom Thursday due to a member of the touring personnel testing positive for the coronavirus, the band announced on Twitter.

The Doobie Brothers will postpone their three upcoming shows as a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19. The band’s shows in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Noblesville, IN and Grand Rapids, MI will be rescheduled and new dates will be announced shortly. — The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) September 8, 2021

Blossom Music Center said that anyone who purchased tickets to the show will be able to use them at a later date when the band returns to Ohio.

Additional information will be sent to ticket holders through email, Blossom said.

The Doobie Brothers at Blossom Music Center is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/sodvK563OJ — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) September 8, 2021

