What to do if you got an expired COVID-19 test from your local library

CLEVELAND — After receiving a tip from a viewer letting us know a test she picked up from the Cuyahoga County Public Library was expired, News 5 looked into the issue to see if other tests were expired and what someone should do if they get one.

Earlier this week, the Ohio Department of Health purchased $2 million at-home tests to make COVID-19 testing more accessible at local libraries.

The state department is now clarifying that back in May, all tests were extended by three months from the expiration date printed on the back of the box.

In a statement, the Ohio Department of Health said "The shelf life on some Abbott BinaxNOW tests has been extended to 12 months (the impacted packages were originally marked with a 9-month expiration date)"

The ODH was made aware of the concern and promptly worked with providers to make sure there’s clear guidance about the extended dates so they can assist those with the free at-home testing.

If you had any issues with an unopened test kit you were told was expired, you can safely use that test today.

But if you opened the test kit, do not use it.

You can go back to your local library or health department to get a new, free test.

You can also call eMed customer service at 1-866-955-1173 to request a new test.

RELATED: How to get a free rapid at-home COVID-19 test through your local library

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.