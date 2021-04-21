Wolstein Center COVID-19 vaccination appointments reopen, site to use Pfizer

CLEVELAND — After administering second doses for the last three weeks, new COVID-19 vaccination appointments beginning Tuesday at the Wolstein Center have reopened.

The vaccination site will continue to use Pfizer shots. The center was originally set to switch to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, but Governor Mike DeWine confirmed Wednesday that they will continue to administer the Pfizer vaccine after J&J doses were put on hold "out of an abundance of caution."

RELATED: Gov. DeWine, Ohio Department of Health advising vaccine providers to pause using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center was initially only scheduled to be open for eight weeks, with the J&J vaccine being administered during the last two weeks. With the two-shot Pfizer vaccine now being administered over the next one to two weeks at the Wolstein Center, plans for administration of a second dose have not been confirmed, but DeWine said Wednesday they hope to be able to add a ninth week to employ a similar system to the first few weeks at the clinic.

"What we hope to be able to do, so I can’t announce it officially, but the goal is to extend that site a number of weeks," DeWine said.

As of Wednesday, more than 200,000 vaccines have been administered at the Wolstein Center.

To sign up for the vaccine, click here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.