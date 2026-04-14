6:30 PM: CMSD board to vote on layoffs

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board is expected to vote Tuesday evening on the recent layoffs announced.

You can watch the board meeting in the player below at 6:30 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Hundreds of CMSD employees have received layoff notices. Cleveland Teachers Union President Errol Savage confirmed that hundreds of teachers and paraprofessionals were among those notified.

This included eight teachers from Hannah Gibbons, which is the entire middle school teaching staff at that East Side elementary school.

In total, more than 400 positions are planned to be cut.

CMSD leaders defend plans to cut more than 400 positions, including 146 teachers

RELATED: CMSD leaders defend plans to cut more than 400 positions, including 146 teachers

On Tuesday, dozens of students participated in a planned walkout to show support for those who will lose their jobs.

Students at Campus International School on Payne Avenue staged a walkout with their parents' permission.

RELATED: Students at Campus International School walk out in support of teachers being laid off by CMSD

The layoffs are part of the district's consolidation plan, known as Building Brighter Futures, which aims to save the district $30 million a year through downsizing.

Also part of the initiative is the plan to restructure the district's school system by operating 29 fewer schools next school year, resulting in 39 total mergers and moves. Eighteen CMSD-owned buildings and five leased spaces will not operate as schools next academic year.

If no changes are made, the district faces a budget deficit by 2028. It needs to save $150 million over the next several years.

RELATED: What's next for CMSD's buildings as restructuring plan progresses?