8:30 AM: Bionca Ellis to be sentenced for fatal stabbing of 3-year-old boy

Bionca Ellis, the 32-year-old woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy last year in a North Olmsted grocery store parking lot, will be sentenced Monday.

Watch the sentencing at 8:30 a.m.:

What happened

On June 3, 2024, Ellis stole two knives from the Volunteers of America thrift store and then walked next door to the North Olmsted Giant Eagle, where she spotted a 38-year-old woman pushing a child in a cart.

Ellis followed the mother, Margot Wood, and her son, Julian Wood, into the parking lot and then stabbed the child while he was in a grocery cart. When Margot tried to pull Julian out of the cart during the attack, Ellis stabbed her as well.

Margot and Julian were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, Julian succumbed to his injuries.

Ellis's trial

Ellis’s trial date was repeatedly delayed as she was standoffish in court and ordered to have several mental health assessments to determine if she was competent to stand trial.

The trial began on Oct. 6, with both the defense and the prosecution presenting their opening arguments. And while neither side disputed the facts of what happened, Ellis's mental health was at the center of the case.

The days that followed were marked by eyewitnesses taking the stand to recount the events of June 3, 2024. Margot also testified, stating that she had had no connection or previous encounters with Ellis before the attack, which she said was sudden and came out of nowhere.

Ellis’s defense attorneys entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. They previously said their client’s behavior, medical history and interactions during and after the incident showed she was insane during the attack.

On Oct. 15, after a week of testimony, Ellis was found guilty on all charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, attempted murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated theft.

Julian's parents, Margot and Jared Wood, made a statement to the media after the verdict was announced.

"We just want to thank everyone for the love and support for our son," Margot Wood said after the verdict was announced. "Everybody that's visited him, commented, sent love, we appreciate you guys so much. This was for him today."

Following Julian's heartbreaking death, the community came together in support of the Wood family, as the streets of North Olmsted became flooded with the color green and dinosaurs during his funeral procession.

And almost a year after the stabbing, the community still rallied behind the family, with almost 1,000 runners showing up for the first-ever Juju Dino Dash — a 5K race honoring Julian's life this past April.

“He was obsessed with dinosaurs. Anything that had to do with dinosaurs — shows, dressing up as them, playing with them,” Margot said in April. “So we wanted to dedicate this race to him and what he loved.”

A GoFundMe was also started shortly after Julian was killed, raising more than $270,000, well surpassing the $10,000 goal.