All 3 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony street signs stolen; one sign replaced

CLEVELAND — The third sign dedicated to the rap group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, has been stolen.

Less than a week after the ceremony dedicating a section of East 99th Street to the group, all three signs have been stolen.

However, the sign on East 99th Street and Sinclair Avenue has been replaced.

The first sign was stolen Sunday from East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue, and the second sign was stolen Tuesday.

There is still no information on who has been stealing the signs.

