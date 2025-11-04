LIVE BLOG: Northeast Ohio Election Day 2025

CLEVELAND — Election Day has arrived, and Northeast Ohio residents will cast their ballots in numerous local races to decide school levies, police and fire issues, mayoral races and more.

CLICK HERE to find your polling location.

CLICK HERE to view our election results page.

We will provide live results once the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day for the following counties: Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, and Summit.

RELATED: Ohio schools urge voters to approve levies amid funding cuts, restrictions

6:30 AM

The polls are now open.