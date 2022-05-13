Browns sign seven picks chosen from 2022 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — Seven players selected by the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL Draft have now been signed by the team.

They are:

CB Martin Emerson

Emerson went to Mississippi State in 2019 as a three-star recruit. In 2021, he started 12 games and completed 50 tackles—three for loss and three pass breakups.

DE Alex Wright

Wright was a Conference USA All-Freshman Team pick at UAB in 2019. Last year, he had 7.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks with 46 total tackles, breaking up three passes and forcing two fumbles in the 12 games he played.

WR David Bell

In 2018, Bell was a four-star recruit and Indiana's 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year. After heading to the Boilermakers, he started nine of 12 games, had 7.2 receptions per game, tying 10th nationally, as well as having seven touchdowns receiving. In 2020, he scored eight touchdowns in six starts to garner the first-team All-Big 10 notice. In West Lafayette, he had 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and six scores. He skipped his team's bowl game in order to prep for the draft.

RB Jerome Ford

Ford started his school career as a four-star recruit with Alabama but later transferred to Cincinnati. Last season, Ford had a team-high 1,319 rushing yards and was ranked seventh in the FBS with a school record tie of 19 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 21 passes for 220 yards and scored once in 13 starts. He was named the American Athletic Conference Championship Game MVP in a win over Houston.

WR Mike Woods

In 2018, Woods went from Texas to Arkansas to play for the Razorbacks after high school. In 2020 he started all 10 games of the season and then transferred to Oklahoma. In 2021, he was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection even though he missed two games due to being injured. He had eight starts and scored two touchdowns in 10 games.

DE Isaiah Thomas

Thomas is a four-star recruit out of Oklahoma who was a second-team all conference pick as a senior. He recorded 38 tackles, 11.5 for loss with eight sacks and had four pass breakups with three forced fumbles in 12 starts.

C Dawson Deaton

In his last two seasons, he was a second-team all-conference pick, starting 11 games last year and 10 games in 2020. In 2019, he garnered an honorable mention All-Big 12 notice.

