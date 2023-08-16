Great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson pleads guilty to murder charge

Donald Jackson-Gates, 20, the great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, pleaded guilty in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday to a 2021 shooting that left a man dead.

According to court records, Jackson-Gates pleaded guilty to a murder charge.

He was indicted last year for the death of Chris-Shon Coleman, who was shot on May 14, 2022.

Authorities say Jackson-Gates fatally shot Coleman on East 40th Street, just blocks away from where the former mayor and multiple Jackson family members live.

Court records state that Coleman was the nephew of Robert Shepard, who is the man accused of luring Jackson-Gates’ uncle Frank Q. Jackson to where he was shot and killed in September 2021 when he went to a home to pick up a dirt bike. Shepard was sentenced last year to life in prison for Jackson's death.

Jackson-Gates is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 for sentencing.

