Northeast Ohio's biggest moments and news stories of 2022

With 2022 coming to a close, News 5 is taking a look back at Northeast Ohio's biggest moments of the year.

Shane Bartek

Morgan Trau Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek honored in emotional memorial service

It was a somber start to 2022 in Cleveland.

Police officer Shane Bartek was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking on New Year's Eve.

Cleveland police provide update on officer killed in carjacking

Cleveland Police arrested and charged Tamara McLoyd in Officer Bartek's murder. McLoyd was sentenced to life in prison in September.

Tamara McLoyd sentenced to life in prison for murder of officer Shane Bartek

Johnny Tetrick

News 5 Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick was killed in the line of duty Saturday.

The city of Cleveland lost another first responder months later.

On November 19, veteran Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick was responding to a crash on I-90 when he was hit by a car. Tetrick was taken to University Hospitals where he died.

Cleveland Firefighter Struck

The driver accused of hitting Tetrick, Leander Bissell, was charged with aggravated murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

RELATED: Saying farewell to veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick

Saying farewell to veteran firefighter

Jayland Walker

WEWS

In Akron, the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker in June sparked protests and violence in the city.

Protests over police shooting of Jayland Walker continue for 5th day in Akron

Walker was shot multiple times by eight Akron police officers following a traffic stop.

Police release video of Jayland Walker shooting

The incident intensified calls for police accountability. In November, Akron voters passed issue 10, creating a citizen police oversight board.

Akron voters pass Issue 10, creating a permanent police oversight board

Ohio BCI is still investigating the deadly shooting.

Russia invades Ukraine

A tragedy thousands of miles away from Northeast Ohio brought local people closer together.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, communities stepped up to help those fighting and fleeing the war.

News 5 anchor Rob Powers visited Parma on the day of the invasion. Parma is home to thousands of Ukrainians. Powers spoke to families who were worried about their loved ones caught in the middle of a war.

City of Parma standing with Ukraine, shows signs of support amid Russia's invasion

News 5 anchor Courtney Gousman and reporter Tracy Carloss spent time at Parma's Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church where volunteers and students collected donations for the people of Ukraine.

Parma residents fill tractor-trailer with items to help Ukrainian community

Cleveland's new mayor

WEWS Justin Bibb

The city of Cleveland began 2022 with a new leader.

Mayor Justin Bibb was sworn in as Cleveland's mayor on January 2. One day later, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams resigned.

Wayne Drummond became Cleveland's top cop in July.

'He is not a politician, he is a public servant' — Justin Bibb names Wayne Drummond new Cleveland Police Chief

Federal oversight of Cleveland's police department was extended another two years in October.

Cleveland Police under fed’s eye for 2 more years

Cleveland city council approved legislation to create a community police commission in December. The group will decide police policies and discipline for officers.

City council approves new Cleveland Community Police Commission

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO retiring

Changes were announced for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in 2022.

CEO Eric Gordon said in September he would retire at the end of the 2023 school year. He had held the role since 2011.

CMSD CEO reflects on tenure, explains why he’s stepping down

Changes to region's hospitals

A different era in Cleveland came to an end in 2022.

The city's first hospital, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, closed its emergency department in November. The hospital opened in 1885.

St. Vincent Charity Hospital to end inpatient care, shift to focus on holistic health, wellness

Other hospital systems in Northeast Ohio also made changes this year due to staffing shortages created by the pandemic.

University Hospitals closed its birthing center in Portage County and Summa Health shut down its labor and delivery department in Barberton.

Summa Health to end baby delivery services at Barberton Campus

Ohio swings further away from being a swing state

Ohio shifted further away from being a swing state in 2022. While the predicted "Red Wave" came up short in many other states in November, Republicans dominated the midterm elections in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was re-elected to a second term.

DeWine victory speech for governor 2022

J.D. Vance won Ohio's U.S. senate seat, which was vacated by longtime Republican senator Rob Portman.

J.D. Vance gives victory speech after winning U.S. Senate seat

All three state supreme court races went to Republicans. The justices have influence over future decisions on LGBQ+ protections, redistricting and abortion.

Republicans sweep Ohio Supreme Court race

In October, Ohio's restrictive abortion ban was blocked indefinitely while the state and abortion rights advocates fight over its legality following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Two controversial gun bills went into effect in in Ohio 2022.

In June, Ohio became the 23rd state to allow citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. In September, Ohio teachers became eligible to carry a gun on school grounds with a background check and minimal training.

Proposed law would allow Ohio teachers to carry guns in schools with 2 hours of hands-on firearm training

New industry comes to Ohio

2022 brought big economic wins to the Buckeye State.

Intel announced in January that it would build a new, $20 million dollar semiconductor manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs. Construction started in September with the goal of opening the chip plant in 2025.

Intel breaks ground on $20B semiconductor site, calling central Ohio the 'Silicon Heartland'

In October, Honda and LG announced plans to invest $4 billion in Ohio with some of the money going toward building a new electric vehicle plant in Fayette County. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023.

Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

Big events, big wins, big changes for sports in Northeast Ohio

Cleveland sports gained national attention in 2022, beginning with the NBA All-Star game.

The best basketball players and celebrities took part in the festivities. The event generated nearly $250 million for Northeast Ohio's economy.

Economic impact of the NBA All-Star Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with Utah in September. The Cavs currently have one of the best home records in the NBA.

Cavs introduced new guard Donovan Mitchell at news conference

A new era for Cleveland's baseball team began in 2022. The Guardians made their debut in April.

Indians changing name to the 'Guardians'

The team went on to clinch the American League Central Division championship and manager Terry Francona was named American League Manager of the Year.

The Cleveland Browns shocked fans and the NFL in March when the team signed controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson to a record-breaking five-year, $230 million contract.

Browns acknowledge Watson signing 'difficult for many people'

In June, Watson agreed to settle the majority civil lawsuits that had been filed by more than 20 women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits, says attorney

The NFL announced in August that Watson was suspended for 11 games during the 2022 season and fined $5 million for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games

Watson was reinstated Week 13 and he led the Browns to victory over his former team, the Houston Texans.

The 2022 OHSAA Football Championships in December was one for the record books.

St. Ed’s Eagles defeated Springfield to become back-to-back Division 1 state champs.

Glenville High School's football team won its first-ever state football championship by defeating Wyoming for the Division IV title.

The city of Cleveland celebrated "Glenville Tarblooders Day" with a motorcade and rally for players and coaches.

In a city rich with football history, this had never happened

Head coach Ted Ginn Sr. said the win was also a victory for the Cleveland community as a whole.